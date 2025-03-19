How NFL Teams Actually Timed Jalen Milroe's Reported 4.37 40-Yard Dash
Jalen Milroe blazed to an impressive 40-yard dash time at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday, but there seems to be a bit of controversy as to how fast he actually ran.
Alabama listed the quarterback's unofficial time as 4.37. That was an eye-popping number that got everyone's attention, but it turns out the assembled scouts had a wide variance on his actual time.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke to several teams after Milroe ran and they didn't have him going that fast. Of the four teams Breer talked to, three had Milroe runing 4.45 and the other had him at 4.44. All of those times were for his second run, which was his fastest. Breer says Milroe was clocked at 4.48 and 4.51 on his first run.
Regardless of what the actual number is, a 216-pound quarterback running under 4.5 is really fast. Milroe is not generally considered to be a first-rounder but he should be one of the first quarterbacks off the board after the 2025 NFL draft's opening night. There is always the possibility he sneaks into the back of the first round as well.
The time he ran on Wednesday will only help him.