Jalen Ramsey Appears to Address Future With Dolphins in Social Media Post
It's no secret that Jalen Ramsey's days with the Miami Dolphins are numbered. In April, GM Chris Grier made clear the team intends to part ways with the veteran cornerback, and it doesn't seem as if much has changed since then.
Ramsey appeared to address his future with the organization in a social media post on Wednesday, in which he showed love to every city he's played in throughout his career, as well as the fans.
"For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too, but real ones kno the intentions always solid! ... a new chapter awaits," wrote Ramsey on X.
Ramsey has been linked with a return to the Los Angeles Rams, where he played from 2019 to '22. Rams coach Sean McVay didn't rule out the possibility of a reunion between the two sides, though he noted that negotiations between the Dolphins and Rams were not currently taking place.
Ramsey has spent the last two seasons in Miami. He made the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career during his first year as a Dolphin back in 2023. Across his two seasons with the team, Ramsey has recorded five interceptions, 82 tackles, 16 pass defenses and six tackles for loss across 27 games.