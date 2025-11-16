Jalen Ramsey Claims His Ejection Came After Ja’Marr Chase Spit at Him
NFL divisional rivalry games are always bound to get competitive, and Sunday's Steelers-Bengals contest was no exception.
The Steelers pulled ahead for a 20-9 lead over the Bengals in the fourth quarter, limiting Joe Flacco & Co. to just one touchdown and one field goal in the AFC North clash. Then, early in the fourth on a Bengals' drive, some tempers flared after a rushing play was called dead. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to start an on-field scuffle when he threw a punch at Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
A nearby ref immediately tried to separate Chase and Ramsey, and Chase was seen exchanging heated words with his divisional rival as he was eventually ushered away.
In the aftermath of the incident, Ramsey was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified for his punch, which led to his ejection. Chase also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that was offset by Ramsey's.
Here's video of the moment Ramsey threw the punch:
Ramsey said after the game that he threw a punch because Chase spit at him. "[Chase] spit on me... I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully," Ramsey told reporters.
There's no clear video at the time of this writing that proves Chase spit on Ramsey, but a zoomed-in angle does show Ramsey turn his head to the side right before he punched the Bengals star.
Chase has since denied spitting on Ramsey in his postgame media availability.
"I didn't spit on nobody," Chase said.
Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who entered the game for an injured Aaron Rodgers, was able to close out the 34-12 win with some help from Pittsburgh's defense, which recovered a fumble for a touchdown to effectively seal the victory. The Steelers improved to 6-4 while the Bengals dropped to 3-7 on the year.