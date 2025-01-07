Jalen Ramsey Squashes Rumors He Wants to Leave Dolphins Following Cryptic Social Post
After Tyreek Hill suggested he wants to leave the Miami Dolphins following a disappointing 2024 season, some fans of the team were led to believe that Jalen Ramsey was also looking for the exit door.
Ramsey posted a somewhat cryptic Instagram story on Monday morning, which many supporters believed indicated that he wasn't happy with his current situation. After rumors swirled, Ramsey took to social media in order to clear the air.
"HUH," wrote Ramsey with a crying-laughing emoji. "Yall be trippin lol," he added, along with a GIF of NBA veteran Russell Westbrook looking angrily perplexed while speaking with reporters.
In his initial post, which was shared via his Instagram story, Ramsey shared a lengthy piece of text about knowing one's own worth. It came shortly after the Dolphins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and some believed that the timing was a sign the veteran cornerback was looking for a fresh start elsewhere. He made clear that was not the case, after all.
The 30-year-old featured in all 17 games for Miami this season, recording two interceptions, 60 tackles and 11 pass defenses. It was his second year with the Dolphins, having had arrived via trade with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2022 season.
Ramsey's contract with the team runs through the 2028 season, though it includes a potential out after 2025. He'll earn $24.23 million in guaranteed money next season while carrying a cap hit of $16.66 million.