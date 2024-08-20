Jamaal Williams Has Hilarious Reason for Wanting to Get Home After Training Camp
During his tenures with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, running back Jamaal Williams acquired a reputation as one of the NFL's most consistently entertaining quotes.
As he enters his second season with the New Orleans Saints, it's clear that Williams hasn't lost his interviewing touch. The running back was asked recently whether he was ready to head home after training camp in California, which culminated in his team's 16–10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason Sunday.
"Never in my life have I ever stayed in a hotel for over a month," Williams said. "My mental is done. I'm having fun with my team and everything, but I'm ready to go and see my cats."
Williams rushed for 306 yards in 13 games for the Saints in 2023, but it's clear that the BYU product's loyalty is first and foremost to his feline friends.
"I got cats, and I know they're going crazy right now," Williams said. "They're wondering where their dad is at. I'm ready to get home, honestly."