Ja'Marr Chase Had Very Telling Answer About Bengals’ Defense After Loss to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 in Week 13. According to NFL on CBS, it was the fourth time this season the Bengals have scored 33 or more points and lost. Every other team in the NFL has combined to do that just once this year.
After the game wide reciever Ja'Marr Chase was asked if the offense felt like it had to score every drive. A dejected Chase told reporters, "That's our expectations now." Without elaborating he responded to two other questions by saying the Bengals had to "find a way."
Chase finished the game with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
It's been very tough for the Benglas to find a way this season. They're 4-8. While their playoff hopes aren't completely dead, they aren't looking good. Coming into the game they had a top ten offense, so it's clear which side of the ball is a problem.