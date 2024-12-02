SI

Ja'Marr Chase Had Very Telling Answer About Bengals’ Defense After Loss to Steelers

Stephen Douglas

Ja’Marr Chase runs with the ball against the Steelers in Week 13.
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 in Week 13. According to NFL on CBS, it was the fourth time this season the Bengals have scored 33 or more points and lost. Every other team in the NFL has combined to do that just once this year.

After the game wide reciever Ja'Marr Chase was asked if the offense felt like it had to score every drive. A dejected Chase told reporters, "That's our expectations now." Without elaborating he responded to two other questions by saying the Bengals had to "find a way."

Chase finished the game with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

It's been very tough for the Benglas to find a way this season. They're 4-8. While their playoff hopes aren't completely dead, they aren't looking good. Coming into the game they had a top ten offense, so it's clear which side of the ball is a problem.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

