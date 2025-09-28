Ja'Marr Chase Gives Funny Update on Joe Burrow After QB's Toe Surgery
Joe Burrow is out for the next few months after he underwent surgery for a Grade 3 turf toe injury on Sept. 19. There hasn't been much of an update regarding the Bengals quarterback since he underwent surgery, that is until his top receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave a funny, but promising update when speaking to the media on Friday.
Chase and fellow receiver Tee Higgins visited Burrow ahead of his surgery to keep him company and bring him food. Chase was asked about how Burrow's spirits were when he has seen him, and the receiver didn't hold back. It doesn't sound like the quarterback's unique personality has wavered in any way.
"He's doing good, he's doing good," Chase said. "I mean, his normal self is boring, plain, dry-answered self. But he was normal."
Chase added that he has seen Burrow around the facilities on a scooter as he undergoes rehab. Last season's top quarterback-receiver duo exchange hellos and niceties when they see each other it sounds like. Surely Chase is just excited for his quarterback and friend to hopefully make it back on the field during the 2025 season.