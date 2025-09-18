Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Have Wholesome Plan to Visit Joe Burrow Before QB's Surgery
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery to repair his Grade 3 turf toe injury on Friday, one that will sideline him for around three months.
In preparation for the surgery, two of Burrow's Cincinnati teammates and close buddies Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins plan to visit their quarterback on Thursday night to keep him company. The receiver duo is going to bring Burrow some food and just hang out with him in order to keep his spirits high before the surgery. Uplifting Burrow's spirits is something Chase harped on during his Thursday press conference.
"For me, I just try to make sure I keep him company, make sure his spirit's still high, make sure he's still active a little bit, not down on himself," Chase said.
What a sweet group of friends.
In Burrow's absence, backup quarterback Jake Browning will take over the starting role, someone who both Chase and Higgins are confident in leading the team. Browning will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Vikings, another team starting a backup quarterback in Carson Wentz as J.J. McCarthy is also injured.