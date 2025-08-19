Even Ja'Marr Chase Is Impressed With Bengals Receiver Mitchell Tinsley
Mitchell Tinsley is having a great preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals, and some of his teammates have taken notice.
On Monday night against the Washington Commanders, Tinsley looked fantastic, hauling in five receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. One of those catches was a gorgeous 21-yard touchdown off a jump ball that was executed perfectly.
Ja'Marr Chase is a big advocate for the third-year wide receiver, and told ESPN's Laura Rutledge Tinsley has a chance to do big things.
"I told him that if he keeps going, he’s going to have an opportunity to play with the ones," Chase said. "If he keeps going, keeps playing his game at the highest level, he’s going to be good."
That's high praise from the All-Pro receiver.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow also gave a hearty endorsement, saying, "That guy’s been making plays all camp. I’m really happy for him. Hopefully, he secured his spot for us."
Tinsley was undrafted out of Penn State in 2023, and spent two seasons with the Commanders. He signed a futures contract with the Bengals in February, and it appears to have paid off.