Ja’Marr Chase Had Profane Message About Bengals’ Defense After Brutal Loss to Bears
The Bengals lost in embarrassing fashion to the Bears in Week 9, and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase was among those on the team who were none too pleased.
During Sunday's high-scoring affair, the Bengals put up 42 points but also gave up 576 total yards of scrimmage and ended up losing, 47-42, after Caleb Williams's 58-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Fans on social media pointed out the Bengals' poor tackling on that touchdown play, and Chase seemed to agree. As the Bengals wide receiver walked through the tunnel after the ugly loss, mics caught him seemingly cursing out his defense in a brief but profane outburst.
"One f---ing stop," Chase could be heard saying as he headed to the locker room.
That's certainly not what you want to hear from your superstar wideout.
Chase slightly backtracked on his emotional outburst in his postgame media availability, telling reporters that he was going to "stay in his lane."
“It’s not fun when you’re losing," Chase said. "... I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the f--- I’m doing.”
The Bengals' defense missed a whopping 15 tackles for 133 additional yards against the Bears, including 35 yards on Chicago's game-winning touchdown, according to NextGenStats. Entering Week 9, Cincinnati had 94 missed tackles for 645 yards—both marks are good for the most in the NFL.
Bengals running back Chase Brown also shared a similar NSFW message that seemed to be directed at his defense:
"We just got to play complementary football. We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f---ing game. Just end it. That’s it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f---ing game,” Brown told reporters.
Here’s Brown’s full rant below:
The Bengals dropped to 3-6 on the season after Sunday's loss and will be looking at an uphill battle to stay afloat in the AFC playoff race when Joe Burrow hopefully returns in December.