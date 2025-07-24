Why Ja'Marr Chase Says Strong Week 1 Is Crucial for Bengals to Accomplish 2025 Goals
The Bengals haven't won a Week 1 game since the 2021 season, which was receiver Ja'Marr Chase's rookie year. Since then, it's taken the Bengals at least until Week 3 (or in last season's case, Week 4) to win their first game of the year. This is a trend the team really wants to change this season.
Chase was asked on Thursday after Cincinnati's practice what the expectations should be for the team heading into the 2025 season. The team's goals start with them winning in Week 1, then they plan to win the AFC North, which they haven't done since 2022.
“Win the division first,” Chase said. “Win the first game. That’s how we are going to make a mark.”
Beating the Browns in Week 1, who just so happen to also be an AFC North opponent, would definitely make a mark for the Bengals. They could finally squash the narrative of them struggling at the beginning of seasons and be considered contenders early on.
However, it sounds like the team has a long way to go to reach the standard they want. Quarterback Joe Burrow admitted after the team's first practice that it went "poorly," but that isn't too surprising after a long offseason. Time will tell whether the Bengals can get on the same page and work towards the goals they set out for themselves in 2025.