Ja’Marr Chase Had Very Honest Message About His Mistake on Joe Burrow’s Key INT
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the biggest disappointment of the 2024 NFL season thus far. After having a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter agains the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday they gave up 13 unanswered points and lost at home in overtime, 41-38. They are now 1-4 and looking for answers heading into next Sunday night's game against the Giants.
The Bengals had a chance to hold off the Ravens late in the fourth quarter but Joe Burrow's pass to Ja'Marr Chase with just over three minutes remaining in the game was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens went on to tie the game with a field goal and then won it in overtime.
Chase had an honest answer when asked after the game why the Bengals keep falling short in big moments at end of games.
"We can start with me and Joe not on the same page I gave him a s---- route and he threw a pick, so we’ll start there," Chase said. "I’m gonna take it on me, yeah I am."
Here's his postgame media scrum:
Here was that interception:
Chase and the Bengals need to start to stringing together some wins or their season is going to be all but over very soon.