Joe Burrow Sent Harsh Message to Bengals After Overtime Loss to Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped to 1–4 in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, losing a nailbiter against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 41–38.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is far from satisfied with his team's results this season, and he delivered a harsh postgame message when discussing the Bengals' poor start to the campaign.
"We're not a championship-level team right now. We're not," said Burrow to reporters after the game, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "I'd like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point. But right now, we are not. And we have to get better."
Burrow said "Yes" when asked if it was frustrating to still see the team not performing at its desired level through five weeks of the season.
Burrow had his best performance of the season in Sunday's loss. He threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns while completing 30 of 39 passes through the air. Despite those lofty numbers, the team fell short.
All four of Cincinnati's losses this season have come by six or fewer points. Burrow couldn't hide his frustrations after he and his teammates failed to get the job done in a narrow contest once again.
They'll look to turn the page on their slow start in Week 6 when they're on the road against the New York Giants for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.