Jameis Winston Could Achieve Bizarre Weather-Related Feat in Browns-Steelers Game
Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio, may be calling for some winter-like conditions for the Browns' matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime.
The city is expected to get a mix of snow and rain starting at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and is expected to continue into the Thursday Night Football game. The temperature at kickoff is predicted to be 38 degrees, feeling around 31 degrees. It will be a first look at winter conditions for this NFL season.
While these cold conditions aren't new to football players, it will be for one player on the field: Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. He's never played in weather below 40 degrees in his entire 10-plus year career.
"We are going to witness history tonight ... This will be the first game, Pat, that Jameis Winston has played in temperatures below 40 degrees in his NFL career. Can you imagine that?" GMShuffle Pod's Michael Lombardi said on Thursday's Pat McAfee Show.
It'll be interesting to see how Winston fares in the weather on Thursday night.
Winston previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints and somehow avoided any northern road games during the winter during his nine-year career. That will change on Thursday night. And, he'll probably continue playing in these conditions as long as he remains the Browns' starting quarterback.