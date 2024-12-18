Jameis Winston Had Classy Response to Getting Benched As Browns Starting QB
The Cleveland Browns are just playing for pride at this point, at 3–11 and well out of the playoff race in the rugged AFC North. As the team turns its attention to 2025, they've made a move to get a bit younger at quarterback.
Following a disastrous game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he threw for just 146 yards and three interceptions, Jameis Winston has been benched in favor of third-stringer Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the second-year signal caller out of UCLA.
Winston had about as positive a response as you could expect after the benching, vowing to help bring his 25-year-old replacement along over the last few weeks of the season. When asked what his role would be moving forward after the benching, Winston answered, "Serving this team, as I was, just not in the role I was serving the team."
"My role now is to serve DTR and help him be as best as he can be," Winston added.
Winston says that he expects to help guide Thompson-Robinson through the weekly schedule with an emphasis on translating study in the film room to the field. He has high expectations for his young teammate.
"I expect him to go out and do an amazing job. He's a great player, a young guy, he's curious and he's excited for the opportunity to go out and lead this team."
Thompson-Robinson has played in 12 games over his two years in the NFL, making three starts for the Browns in '23. He's completed 51.4% of his throws for 440 yards, one touchdown and seven interceptions. He also has 125 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Winston replaced the injured and ineffective Deshaun Watson earlier this season, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games (seven starts). Cleveland went 2–5 with Winston as starter. He says he still has his eyes on an NFL starting job next season, whether it is with the Browns or elsewhere.
"I'm going to continue to pursue my dreams, and I hope that another team or this teams gives me the opportunity to show what I'm capable of."