Jameis Winston Cut the Funniest Promo for 'Monday Night Football' Graphic
Before Jameis Winston went out and authored the quintessential Jameis Winston Experience against the Denver Broncos (497 yards, 4 touchdowns but three game-changing and head-scratching interceptions), he posed for one of those interstitial videos to be used for a Monday Night Football graphic on ESPN. And if you think for one second that he did something normal like mean-mug and spin a football gently for his action shot then you simply have not been paying attention to one of the great content creators to ever suit up and play quarterback.
Instead, Winston really explored the space. He acted like the football was a hot potato. He flashed his signature W. He stared directly into the camera like a more intense Jim Halpert. He pointed to the heavens. He did the W thing again.
It was a virtouso performance. Had it been an audition for a role in any production from stage to screen he would have locked up a callback.
Bo Nix may have gotten the win but who will remember his standard reading of the part?
Winston has certainly made the best of his opportunity to start and more importantly he's been an electric factory in two back-to-back primetime games. Always comforting to discover he's still got it.