Jameis Winston to Replace Injured Deshaun Watson As Browns Starting QB
Deshaun Watson's season ended on Sunday after he suffered a non-contact Achilles injury and was carted off the field. Although it was Dorian Thompson-Robinson who entered the game in place of Watson after the injury, the Browns won't be starting the former fifth-round pick against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Cleveland intends to roll with Jameis Winston during Sunday's NFC North rivalry showdown, giving the 30-year-old his first start since joining the organization this offseason.
Winston took the field during Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after Watson's exit, though it was after Thompson-Robinson was taken out in the fourth quarter with an injury of his own. Winston completed 5-for-11 pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown.
The last time Winston started an NFL game was Sept. 25, 2022, when he was with the New Orleans Saints. He threw for 353 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 22–14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
He'll get the chance to prove he's still a starting-caliber quarterback as he tries to elevate a Browns offense that has yet to score more than 18 points in any game this season.