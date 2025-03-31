Jameis Winston Explains Why He Signed Up for Role With Giants
The New York Giants are now in the Russell Wilson business, which means that Jameis Winston will likely be in the backup role that he's used to show flashes of brilliance and frustration over the past several seasons.
It's immediately clear that the Giants have one of the more interesting quarterback rooms in the NFL and remains to be seen just how much action, if any, Winston gets as the year goes on.
The veteran was asked about the situation and how his role was explained to him during a media session on Monday, and sounded upbeat about the whole thing.
"My role was explained to me as there is an opportunity at the quarterback position ... to get better at. And I signed up for that, because I'm looking forward to getting better and being my very best self."
"I didn't get a clean explanation of my role because I've played so many different roles already, I've played every role that a quarterback room has to offer so I'm ready for anything."
That's terrific optimism and a great quote on March 31. We should remember to circle back on this in, oh, eight months.
Winston is not wrong, though. He's been all over and been asked to do a ton of different things during his career. And few quarterbacks have been more adaptable, so it's cool that he knows his skill set. Further, it’s to be fun to see him continue to lay the groundwork for a career after football in the media capital of the world.