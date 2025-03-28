Russell Wilson Complete Contract Details After Signing With New York Giants
The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal earlier this week, adding to an already interesting QB room. Wilson immediately made his presence felt in New York, showing up courtside at a Knicks game and debuting a new catchphrase.
Wilson, who made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, expects to be the starter in New York and wide receiver Malik Nabers seems excited about catching passes from the 36-year old quarterback.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has all the details of Wilson's deal with his new team:
• Russell Wilson’s 1-year, $10.5 million deal includes an $8 million signing bonus, $2 million fully guaranteed and a $500,000 workout bonus. Then there are a ton of incentives for performance and playing time.
• Wilson can make up to $2.5 million in play-time incentives. If he plays 65% of the snaps he'll get $500,000. He'll get an extra million if he plays 75% of the snaps and $1.5 million for 85%.
• The contract includes up to $2.5 million in performance incentives. He'll get $500,000 if he has a passer rating above 96.0 and $500,000 for a 64%+ completion percentage. He's also able to earn $500,000 if he throws 20+ touchdowns and has a passer rating over 88. Then another $250,000 if he throws 30+ touchdowns with a passer rating of over 88. He can also earn $500,000 if he throws for over 2,500 yards with a passer rating of 88+ and yet another $250,000 if he throws for more than 3,500 yards with a passer rating over 88.
• If Wilson leads the Giants to the playoffs he can earn up to $2.5 million in playoff incentives. If he plays 55% of the snaps and the Giants make the playoffs, he'll get another $750,000. If he plays 75% of the snaps and the Giants make the playoffs he'll get $1.5 million. If he plays 55% of the snaps and the Giants win a playoff game he'll add another $500,000. A second playoff win will earn him an extra $500,000.
• Finally, he can get up to $3 million in win incentives. For any game where he plays more than 50% of the snaps and the Giants win he'll get another $176,470.59.