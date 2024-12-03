SI

Jameis Winston Seemed to Invent New Play vs. Broncos, and NFL Fans Loved It

It wasn't Winston's best night, but this was an unexpected highlight.

It wasn't Jameis Winston's best night for the Cleveland Browns, but this was an unexpected highlight.
It wasn't Jameis Winston's best night for the Cleveland Browns, but this was an unexpected highlight.
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Denver Broncos, 41-32, on Monday night in one of the wildest primetime games of the NFL season so far.

It wasn't the best night for Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who completed 34 of his 58 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but his three interceptions (including two that were returned for touchdowns) proved consequential in the outcome.

But on a night where his two key interceptions were the story, there was one unexpected highlight for Winston that stemmed from a broken play. Winston seemingly invented a "spinning triple option" off a broken play that helped the Browns make something out of nothing.

The play highlighted Winston's ability to think on his feet and get the Browns some positive yardage on a broken play. And on a night where things didn't go Cleveland's way (again), this is something that can be pointed to on film as a positive from the uneven performance for the Browns quarterback.

NFL fans loved the quick thinking of Winston on the play.

Winston and the Browns will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

