Footage of Jameis Winston Mic'd Up During Browns Preseason Game Is Absolute Cinema
Dating back to the days when he was "eating W's" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Jameis Winston has proven to be one of the NFL's most entertaining characters on and off the field.
When he's between the lines, Winston is likely either throwing five touchdowns or five interceptions, and nothing in between. And when he's off the field, Winston often provides entertaining and insightful interviews about his latest random thoughts or lofty goals.
NFL fans were treated to the best of both worlds this past weekend when Winston was mic'd up during the Cleveland Browns' preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Over the three-minute edited video, Winston informs a referee that he's very into motorcycles these days, hypes up his rookie teammates and utters several one-liners that belong on bumper stickers rather than an NFL Films video.
And, of course, Winston broke down the Browns' huddle before the game.
Jameis Winston, an American treasure.
With quarterback Deshaun Watson sitting out, Winston started the preseason opener against the Packers. He conducted one drive, threw for 30 yards on 4-of-5 passing and led the Browns to a field goal in a game Cleveland lost 23–10.
Winston, who signed a one-year deal with Cleveland this offseason, will get his next chance to strap on the pads when the Browns host the Minnesota Vikings in another exhibition Saturday. Hopefully he'll be wearing a microphone again, too.