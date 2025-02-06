Jameis Winston Wants One More Chance to Prove He’s a 'Trustworthy' Quarterback
Stepping into the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback position in 2024, Jameis Winston provided a mixed bag.
On the one hand, he constituted a significant upgrade from Deshaun Watson. On the other hand, his 13 touchdowns were offset by 12 interceptions and a 2-–5 record.
As he eyes an uncertain future in free agency, Winston spoke with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIX Sunday—expressing to teams that he believes he can still contribute.
"I'm praying for another opportunity to go out there and sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback," he told Florio.
Winston has shown genuine flashes at times in his 10-year career, but interceptions remain a durable downside to his game. On five different occasions, he's ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in that category.
"I've had the numbers in terms of statistics. But I haven't won enough football games," Winston said candidly. "People could talk about the turnovers, but it's people that won games where they were negative in the turnovers ... it's about winning football games, man."