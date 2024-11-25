Jameis Winston Singing ‘Jingle Bells’ Gets Browns Into Holiday Spirit
Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is a national treasure when it comes to mic'd up moments. So much so that Cleveland's content team shared a full, 13-minute video of the signal-caller chatting it up in last Thursday's win over the Steelers.
While the entire video is a classic, one moment that stood out was Winston singing Jingle Bells as the snow started to fall at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fast forward to the 45-second mark to see it for yourself.
"Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," the quarterback sang on the sideline prior to the game. "Oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh, hey!"
As Winston walked the field throughout warmups, he continued to point out the weather to his teammates, telling them that he had never played in snow before.
"Oh my gosh!" he yelled to center Ethan Pocic. "We out here, we outside, my first snow game, E! Let's get it. Let's roll my brother. It's a beautiful day. We just came from New Orleans to the snow. We going to have a day. Me and you, all day."
Pocic went to school at LSU, while Winston just finished up a four-season stint with the Saints in New Orleans.
The Browns beat the Steelers thanks to Winston's 219 passing yards and electric fourth-quarter rushing touchdown—a moment captured by NFL Films. Cleveland is now headed to Denver this coming Monday night to take on the Broncos from Empower Field at Mile High.