Jameis Winston’s Latest Passionate Pregame Speech Was Wild
Jameis Winston made his second start of the season for the Giants on Sunday against the Lions, and as is his custom, he gave an intense pregame speech beforehand. This time, things got a little weird.
He opened things by saying, “We outside but we inside” twice. I’m not exactly sure what he was going for there, as Ford Field is decidedly inside. Maybe he thought he was playing the Cowboys?
Then he got to the point saying, “I want everyone to go outside of they boundaries and do whatever it takes to pull the win. We gotta be desperate for greatness, desperate for greatness. How bad do we want it? Let’s find out. Here we go.”
Video is below.
Given how the season has gone, the 2-9 Giants do not seem “desperate for greatness.”
While it’s hard not to admire Winston’s enthusiasm, that’s a speech he should have saved for a Super Bowl appearance, not a Week 12 matchup with Detroit when the team’s head coach has been fired and is down to its third quarterback.
The Giants have had a rough season. It opened with Russell Wilson stinking up the joint under center before rookie Jaxson Dart took over. The first-round pick gave the franchise hope as he looks like the team’s quarterback of the future. In nine games, Dart completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 317 yards and seven touchdowns on 57 carries. The fact that he did that with star receiver Malik Nabers out for the season made those numbers even more impressive.
Dart suffered a concussion during a Week 10 loss to the Bears and has yet to see the field. Interim head coach Mike Kafka passed over Wilson to hand the starting job to Winston for Week 11.
In his lone start against the Packers last week, Winston went 19-of-29 for 201 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He did add one rushing touchdown. We’ll see if his big speech before Sunday’s game turns things around.