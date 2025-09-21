James Conner Injury: Cardinals RB Carted Off Field vs. 49ers
James Conner was forced to exit the Cardinals' divisional clash against the 49ers due to what the team is calling an ankle injury.
Conner suffered the injury on a one-yard run early in the third quarter. He was hit both high and low by multiple San Francisco defenders and immediately went down in pain. Conner was carted off the field several minutes later.
The Cardinals officially ruled out Conner for the rest of the game.
Before exiting the game, Conner rushed nine times for 22 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards against San Francisco's defense. He logged 73 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards and two total touchdowns over the first two weeks of the season.
The Cardinals now hand the backfield duties over to second-year running back Trey Benson, who rushed four times for six yards against the 49ers before Conner's injury.