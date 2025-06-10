James Cook Has Blunt Reason for Showing Up to Bills Camp Amid Contract Dispute
Despite still waiting for a new contract extension, James Cook chose to attend this week's Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp. Various other NFL stars seeking a new extension opted to skip minicamp during negotiations.
The running back was asked on Tuesday why he decided to participate in minicamp without an agreement figured out, and his answer was pretty simple.
“I like my money, that’s why I’m here," Cook said, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Cook would've been fined $17,462 if he would've missed Day 1 of minicamp, and he could've been fined up to $104,768 if he missed the whole week. Cook didn't want to lose money while waiting for his contract.
The two-time Pro Bowler added that he has no ill will against the Bills during the contract negotiations. He did skip OTAs last month.
Both Bills quarterback Josh Allen and coach Sean McDermott were complimentary of Cook for still showing up to minicamp this week.
“I’m very, very proud that he’s here," Allen said, via Bills Digest's Alex Brasky. "Being on the field with us, I know a lot of guys wouldn't do that, but he's out there and working hard, and showing everybody he's here for the right reasons. Hopefully that can get solved. ... He’s one of the best backs in the league and hopefully that can be reflected soon."
McDermott also stated that Cook is expected to be present all week at the minicamp.
"I credit James. Business is business," McDermott said, via 13WHAM's Mike Catalana. "I know he loved being around the team and I know he loves football. ... We are taking [minicamp] a day at a time. We expect James to be there and be on time."
Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to earn $5.7 million in 2025.