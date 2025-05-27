NFL Insider Provides Clarity on James Cook Situation After Bills RB Skips OTAs
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has not shied away from the fact that he wants a new contract.
The 25-year-old, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, was not present at OTAs on Tuesday, an indication he may be looking to hold out for an improved deal.
Cook has emerged as one of the league's best running backs and wants to be compensated as such. He's currently slated to be paid $5.7 million in 2025.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed the situation after Cook skipped Bills OTAs, and he provided a bit of clarity on what's going on.
"Mandatory minicamp really is the first actual deadline for James Cook to say, 'How serious am I about wanting a new contract? Would I withhold services, and obviously get fined, in order to prove my point?'" said Rapoport on NFL Network Tuesday evening.
"Even still, he's going to be playing for the Bills this year. I think that's very clear,” Rapoport continued. “The Bills have come out and said they have not heard a trade request, and even if they would, it wouldn't make sense to take one of the NFL's best players off the field for one of the NFL's best teams. Really what this is, is does James Cook get a contract extension that he can be happy with before the season? Or does he play out and face either the franchise tag the next year, or become one of the top free agents [in 2026]?"
Rapoport reports that Cook is seeking a new deal that would pay him around $16 million per season. That would make him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL in terms of average annual value, behind only Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.
As Rapoport noted, Cook has until mandatory minicamp (which begins on June 10) to determine whether he's willing to actually hold out for a new contract. OTAs are optional, so he can't be fined for failing to show up.