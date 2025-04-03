James Cook Selling His Orchard Park Home As Contract Negotiations Stall
James Cook is off to a very nice start to his career in Buffalo. The 25-year-old who was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft is coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL in touchdowns last year. Buffalo has been to the playoffs all three years he's been on the team.
But Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants a lucrative extension which the Bills have not yet given him. With the two sides far apart the Bills have taken a step back from negotiations, leaving Cook nothing to do but post cryptic emojis on social media when other running backs get paid.
With eyeballs not doing the job, Cook appears to have escalated things by putting his Orchard Park home on the market this week.
The three-bedroom, two full bath, two half-bath home which is located five minutes from Highmark Stadium is listed at $710,000. You can tell it's Cook's house because his stuff can be seen throughout the listing pictures.