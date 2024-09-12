SI

James Jones Nonchalantly Discusses Derek Carr on FS1 Show During Earthquake

The San Jose-born, San Jose-educated ex-wide receiver was unfazed by the studio shaking.

Patrick Andres

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones talks with media outside Lambeau Field before the start of the Packers Road Trip to visit fans at locations across Wisconsin on July 22, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones talks with media outside Lambeau Field before the start of the Packers Road Trip to visit fans at locations across Wisconsin on July 22, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A cursory glance at ex-NFL wide receiver James Jones's Pro Football Reference page identifies him as the kind of man liable to remain calm during an earthquake.

This is, after all, a player who was born in San Jose, attended high school in San Jose, played collegiately for San Jose State and spent one late-career year with the Oakland Raiders.

On Thursday's edition of The Facility on FS1, Jones was discussing New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Thousand Oaks, Calif. After brief acknowledgement of the studio shaking, Jones simply continued his thought.

"Derek Carr had the same situations that [Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback] Baker Mayfield had," Jones continued while the set rocked back and forth. "And you know what we've seen with Derek Carr? A really good football player."

At the end of the segment, ex-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho humorously read out an emergency alert that urged citizens to "drop, cover and hold on."

Surprisingly, "continue to talk football" did not make the government's list of safety recommendations.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL