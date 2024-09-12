James Jones Nonchalantly Discusses Derek Carr on FS1 Show During Earthquake
A cursory glance at ex-NFL wide receiver James Jones's Pro Football Reference page identifies him as the kind of man liable to remain calm during an earthquake.
This is, after all, a player who was born in San Jose, attended high school in San Jose, played collegiately for San Jose State and spent one late-career year with the Oakland Raiders.
On Thursday's edition of The Facility on FS1, Jones was discussing New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Thousand Oaks, Calif. After brief acknowledgement of the studio shaking, Jones simply continued his thought.
"Derek Carr had the same situations that [Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback] Baker Mayfield had," Jones continued while the set rocked back and forth. "And you know what we've seen with Derek Carr? A really good football player."
At the end of the segment, ex-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho humorously read out an emergency alert that urged citizens to "drop, cover and hold on."
Surprisingly, "continue to talk football" did not make the government's list of safety recommendations.