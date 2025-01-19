SI

Jameson Williams' Costly Interception on Lions Trick Play Had Fans Scratching Their Heads

Karl Rasmussen

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams throws an interception in the divisional round vs. the Washington Commanders.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams throws an interception in the divisional round vs. the Washington Commanders. / Screenshot via NFL
The Detroit Lions lived and died by the trick play in 2024. On Saturday night, their unorthodox play-calling on offense played a pivotal role in their demise against the Washington Commanders.

Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson boldly dialed up a trick play that asked quite a lot of young wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams received a pitch behind the line of scrimmage and immediately looked to make a play down field. Williams proceeded to unleash a pass on the run for 25 yards to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but the ball was thrown short and intercepted by Mike Sainristil.

The Commanders proceeded to score a touchdown on their next drive, giving themselves a 17–point lead on the road at Ford Field.

NFL fans couldn't help but question the decision from Ben Johnson to call such a risky play in a dire moment, and, of course, Williams for throwing the pass when he would've been better off tucking it under his arm and fighting for a short gain.

