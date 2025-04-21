Jameson Williams Could Be Traded From Lions As Contract Decision Approaches
Behind the efforts of general manager Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions have put together one of the top rosters in football over the last several seasons, with wide receiver Jameson Williams standing out as one of their draft hits.
Williams was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL draft and put together a career year last season, hauling in 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of a quality 1-2 punch with Amon-Ra St. Brown, it would seem as though Detroit is set at receiver.
However, in his annual NFL draft needs column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote that the Lions may look to improve the wide receiver room—adding that with a decision on his fifth-year option looming, "some in NFL circles" believe that Williams could be traded.
For what it's worth, Holmes told reporters at the annual league meetings back in March that the team will "most likely" exercise Williams’s fifth-year, though it's still possible that they trade him on his option.
"He was a tremendous player for us last year,” Holsaid. "I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around."
Williams, just 24 years old, has been suspended twice thus far in his NFL career. Once in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, and again in '24 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.