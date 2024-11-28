Jameson Williams Wows NFL Fans With Gravity-Defying Hurdle Over Bears Defender
The Detroit Lions are showing the Chicago Bears who rules the NFC North during their Thanksgiving Day game. And receiver Jameson Williams is on fire.
Williams crushed one incredible move in particular during the third quarter. As the receiver was completing a 15-yard first-down play, Williams hurdled over Bears defender Kevin Byard III. Somehow Williams completely cleared the 5'11" Byard to continue running on the play.
It was quite the amazing move as NFL fans couldn't get enough of watching it over and over again on social media. Check out some of the social media reaction.
And, some fans had Thanksgiving themed jokes, too.
Williams's awesome hurdle helped lead the Lions to a touchdown drive to put them up 23–7 over the Bears in the third quarter.
It's been quite the comeback for Williams, who served a two-game suspension earlier in the season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.