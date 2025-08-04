Jared Allen Ripped His Pants Doing Sack Celebration at Pro Football Hall of Fame
This past weekend brought the day Jared Allen likely dreamed about for decades as was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It also brought a tremendous amount of stress for his dress slacks, which were unable to hold up to the moment.
The pass-rushing great punctuated his party by giving the people what they want—another rendition of his trademark calf-roping sack celebration. Even in retirement the former Minnesota Vikings great appeared limber and athletic as he dipped low to really wrangle that imaginary calf, which caused his pants to rip.
Allen was immediately aware of the situation but played it cool as if he meant to do that as he made his way off stage.
Known for his big personality and defensive prowess, Allen racked up 136 sacks in his career. Most of that work was done while wearing more forgiving material so he didn't have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions as much.