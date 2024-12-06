Jared Goff Made a Classy Gesture to Teammate Tim Patrick After First TD of Season
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
It was a big touchdown for the Lions, who took a 24-21 lead with the score.
But it was also a big touchdown for Patrick, personally. Patrick had yet to score a touchdown for the Lions, despite being a reliable third option throughout the season for the Detroit passing attack.
In fact, it had been a full three years since Patrick scored an NFL touchdown, as he dealt with a flurry of injuries through his final two seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining the Lions earlier this year.
Goff knew it had been a while for Patrick, and while Patrick left the ball on the ground in the end zone, Goff nabbed it, took it back to the sideline, and tossed it to him. It was a kind gesture from the QB, ensuring that his teammate kept the ball.
NFL fans loved the classy move by Goff.
Goff had been singing the praises of Patrick earlier in the week.
"He's as important as anybody," Goff said of Patrick while speaking with reporters on Sunday. "He's been great for that receiver room, great for me—constantly communicating, doing a lot of the dirty work that some guys would not do. It's nice to have a guy like that, a reliable target for me who does everything right."
The connection between Goff and Patrick was on full display on Thursday night.