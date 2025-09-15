Jared Goff Leaped Into Stands in Hilarious Fashion After Fifth Touchdown vs. Bears
After a Week 1 performance that left fans wanting, the Lions quieted the doubters by dropping a 50-burger on the Bears on Sunday afternoon—a victory made all the sweeter considering the team was going up against its former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.
The win was fueled by quarterback Jared Goff, who rebounded from a subpar offensive debut vs. the Packers to deliver five total touchdowns at home. Three of those scores went to standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who, after his third and Goff's fifth TD, leaped up into the stands at Ford Field to celebrate with fans.
Well, Goff saw this and decided to join in the fun—only he was much, much less smooth with it. Indeed, the QB struggled mightily in his quest, eventually opting to just lie horizontally in the bleachers, with fans on either side, in what amounted to quite the hilarious moment.
Take a peek at that below:
After the fact, Goff cheekily commented on the failed celebration, which he described as "really bad."
"I wanted to get up there because I've seen it for years now. I've wanted to get in the Lions Leap zone. I'm like, 'Alright, this is my chance.' And, bad," he said. "But I was waiting for someone to kind of help me out and pull me up there, and I didn't get any help. Not good."
What is good, however, is that he still has lots of time to get it right. He won't get a chance next Sunday, when Detroit travels to face Baltimore, but maybe the week after that, when they host the Browns at home.