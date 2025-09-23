Jared Goff, Lions Made Sure to Keep Receipts From Detroit's Critics After Week 1
Among the annual Week 1 overreactions this year was that the Lions offense took significant steps backs after former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's departure to become the Bears coach. Detroit's offense struggled greatly in their Week 1 loss to the Packers, putting up just two field goals before the final minute of the game. They only recorded 246 yards of offense, and a paltry 46 yards on the ground.
Concerns immediately surrounded the Lions after that loss, but they quickly shut those worries down with dominant performances in Weeks 2 and 3. In their wins over the Bears and Ravens, the Lions combined for 90 points, over 900 yards of offense, and 403 rushing yards. The creative plays they were known for under Johnson re-emerged, and helped the Lions pull out a statement victory.
While quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions didn't buy into the panic after their loss to the Packers, they have been channeling those initial doubts as motivation going forward.
"I think back two weeks ago, the sky was falling. I won’t forget about that, everyone that thought we were done," Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket. "And certainly we’ll remember that for the rest of the year and use it as a little motivation."
Not only have the Lions erased any doubts regarding new offensive coordinator John Morton, but eased doubts on new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard as well. The Ravens put up 30 points, but Sheppard's defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times, a rarity for the two-time MVP.
The Lions might have turned to new offensive and defensive coordinators this year, but they should still remain one of the league's better teams going forward.