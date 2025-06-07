Jared Verse Hilariously 'Learned His Lesson' After Challenging Aaron Donald to Workout
The future of the Los Angeles Rams defensive line appeared bleak when franchise legend and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald retired last offseason. That was until a young, swarming defensive line featuring players like Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse stepped up for the Rams.
Verse in particular proved key for the defense, recording 4.5 sacks and winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Though Verse put in a stellar rookie season, he was quickly reminded that he—like basically everyone else on the planet—is far off from Donald. Verse challenged the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year to a workout, telling Adam Schefter earlier this week, "He don't want that. He's not ready for that.”
Donald responded and invited Verse to do his "old man retirement workout" with him. On Friday, Donald posted a video from their session. As Verse was sitting down after, Donald continued to do pushups while telling Verse. "This ain't just one day, this is every day for me. This is retired me, just imagine when I was playing."
Verse admitted after the workout that he "learned his lesson" after challenging Donald. "I tried to test a legend.. in Aaron Donald," Verse wrote on X. "And he responded with a workout from hell. Learned my lesson. Respect OG."
Several Rams teammates commented on the video. Running back Kyren Williams left three crying emojis while former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted three laughing emojis.
Kobie Turner commented, "I been waiting all day for this," with three laughing emojis and wide receiver Tutu Atwell said to Verse and said, "look tired my boy," with more laughing emojis.
Safe to say, Verse learned better than to challenge Donald again anytime in the near future.