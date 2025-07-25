Jared Verse Recounts Traumatic Viral Workout With Aaron Donald for Press
Jared Verse showed up to Aaron Donald's house to workout in early June, and it sounds like he's still recovering from the experience. Verse spoke with the media at Los Angeles Rams training camp on Thursday and recounted what happened when he challenged the retired lineman over the summer.
According to Verse, he had already been at Donald's house for 45 minutes working out when his host asked if he was ready for "the real workout." Verse tried to leave, but it doesn't sound like he was allowed to. That's when things got pretty funny for anyone who wasn't Verse.
"We go to the weight room. It's all arms. That's why he's big as hell," Verse explained. "We go to the weight room, it's like eight different circuits, all arms, four sets each. I'm there for an hour and a half. His wife came in laughing at me. I told her to call the police. I'm dead serious. I'm not even joking. I told her to call the police. She wouldn't do it. I tried to lie and say my mom was at my house and I had to go let her in. He told me to give my keys to like his management or his assistant or something. They would go let my mom in. So I wasn't leaving."
By the time Verse was actually done, he wasn't able to do any of the other things he had planned for the day, and he said he couldn't workout the next day because he was unable to move his body.
Let this be a warning to anyone who considers working out with Aaron Donald.