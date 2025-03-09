Jarran Reed Re-Signs With Seahawks, Avoiding Free Agency
Jarran Reed will not be hitting free agency.
On Sunday, Reed re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks several days before he was due to hit the open market. The 32-year-old defensive tackle is inking a three-year, $25 million deal to stay in Seattle, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Reed played in all 17 games in 2024 and had 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks. That followed a 2023 campaign in which he had 54 tackles and seven sacks. He has been a steady presence up front for Seattle, so the motivation to get this deal done is obvious.
The Seahawks drafted Reed with a second-round pick (No. 49) in the 2016 NFL draft. The Alabama product spent the first five seasons of his career with the franchise before spending 2021 with the Kansas City Chiefs and 2022 with the Green Bay Packers. He signed a two-year, $12.8 million deal to return to the Seahawks in March of 2023.