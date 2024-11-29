Jason Garrett Says He Kept Turkey Leg From 1994 Thanksgiving Game Frozen for 15 Years
As a player, Jason Garrett is largely remembered by NFL fans for one game.
On Nov. 24, 1994, Garrett was summoned to start at quarterback for a banged-up Dallas Cowboys team on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers. Garrett proceeded to complete 15 of his 26 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 42–31 Cowboys win.
This Thanksgiving, NBC showed footage of Garrett receiving his customary turkey leg as the man himself called the Miami Dolphins' prime-time game against the Packers.
"The key question is what happened to the turkey leg?" play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico asked Garrett.
"You know something? I had it in the freezer. It was in tin foil. I probably had it for 15 years," Garrett replied.
Tirico looked incredulous, as simple math takes the turkey leg's lifespan deep into Garrett's tenure as a Dallas assistant.
"I called my wife the other day. I said, 'Do we still have the turkey leg?' She said, 'No, it's long gone,'" Garrett said.
"I hope not!" Tirico added, speaking for the rest of America.