Jason Garrett Says He Kept Turkey Leg From 1994 Thanksgiving Game Frozen for 15 Years

The ex-Cowboys quarterback fondly recalled his day in the sun 30 years later.

Patrick Andres

Jason Garrett in 2023.
Jason Garrett in 2023. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As a player, Jason Garrett is largely remembered by NFL fans for one game.

On Nov. 24, 1994, Garrett was summoned to start at quarterback for a banged-up Dallas Cowboys team on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers. Garrett proceeded to complete 15 of his 26 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 42–31 Cowboys win.

This Thanksgiving, NBC showed footage of Garrett receiving his customary turkey leg as the man himself called the Miami Dolphins' prime-time game against the Packers.

"The key question is what happened to the turkey leg?" play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico asked Garrett.

"You know something? I had it in the freezer. It was in tin foil. I probably had it for 15 years," Garrett replied.

Tirico looked incredulous, as simple math takes the turkey leg's lifespan deep into Garrett's tenure as a Dallas assistant.

"I called my wife the other day. I said, 'Do we still have the turkey leg?' She said, 'No, it's long gone,'" Garrett said.

"I hope not!" Tirico added, speaking for the rest of America.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

