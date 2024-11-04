Jason Kelce Addresses Heated Altercation With Penn State Fan Who Used Homophobic Slur
Jason Kelce made headlines over the weekend after a heated exchange occurred when he was visiting Penn State with ESPN's College GameDay. Videos surfaced online in which an altercation with a Nittany Lions fan resulted in Kelce smashing the individual's phone on the ground.
Ahead of Monday Night Football, Kelce was on the analysts' panel for the pregame show, Monday Night Countdown, and he took a moment to address the incident.
"I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don't think that's a productive thing," Kelce said. "In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have... I try to live my life by the golden rule, that's what I've always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week."
The altercation stemmed from an individual running up to Kelce while recording with his phone and making disparaging comments, which included the use of a homophobic slur, about his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs star's relationship with pop music star Taylor Swift. Kelce proceeded to snatch the individual's phone out of his hand and spike it on the ground.
Penn State Police have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.