Jason Kelce Candidly Addresses A.J. Brown’s Cryptic Tweet: ‘Not a D--- Move’
While many Eagles fans likely rolled their eyes after seeing A.J. Brown's latest cryptic tweet, Jason Kelce thinks Philly's star wide receiver has a point.
Kelce recently weighed in on seeing Brown let out some steam following his minimal involvement in Week 4's win over the Bucs. Brown, who logged just two catches for seven yards in the 31-25 victory, posted a seemingly disgruntled message in the form of a Bible verse on social media after the game: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."
Kelce hasn't been afraid to critique Eagles players in the past, but he was perhaps surprisingly sympathetic to Brown's grievances with his usage in the Eagles' passing game so far.
"I think that he should be upset that he's not being utilized in this offense. I think that is a normal feeling, and I think he should feel comfortable explicitly saying that to the coaches and the players within that locker room," Kelce said (around the 31:00 mark in the video). "I don't think that that's a d--- move, a selfish move. A.J. knows the level of player he is. ... Everybody should be upset that A.J.'s not getting the ball."
Kelce noted that Brown was, in fact, not doing the things in his message and was instead being vocal and telling people in his own, mildly hostile way that he was unhappy on the Eagles. While there were probably better ways for Brown to go about this, Kelce admitted that Brown's frustrations were very valid.
"We shouldn't be just getting him the ball to make him happy. We should be getting him the ball because he's a f------ baller," Kelce continued. "To be the best offense we can be, we need to get him the ball."
Brown is currently on pace to record his first sub-1,000 receiving yard campaign since joining the Eagles in 2022, and has just one touchdown through four weeks of the season. He'll get his next chance to make an impact in Week 5's matchup against the Broncos on Sunday.