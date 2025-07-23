Jason Kelce Cracks Up Brother With Take on Taylor Swift Relationship
Travis Kelce may be on his last ride with the Kansas City Chiefs this season but there is still plenty of time to squeeze in some rewatchable movies as he prepares to compete for another Super Bowl. He and his brother, Jason, dove into the 1990 classic Pretty Woman on their latest New Heights podcast (it is July) and they had some thoughts about a potential new twist on the Julia Roberts-Richard Gere vehicle.
"I think we need to make Pretty Man," Travis said. "We need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high-class that she doesn't know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car ..."
Jason then interjected with an observation.
"Travis, you're living Pretty Man right now," he joked.
The brothers had a good laugh about the tight end playing that role in his relationship with Taylor Swift before Travis joked about wearing nothing but a tie when she comes home.
It's all fun and games until some Hollywood exec sees this clips and actually casts both of the brothers in a remake. Which by the way, is definitely something that could happen. And to update some wisdom from The Office's Kevin Malone: if someone offers you 10,000-1 odds on Travis Kelce winning an Oscar, you take it.