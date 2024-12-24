Jason Kelce Dressed as Santa Claus, Delivered Perfect Gift to Packers Fans at Lambeau
The Monday Night Countdown crew was at Lambeau Field for Week 16's game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, and Jason Kelce was feeling festive before kickoff.
Kelce dressed in a Santa Claus outfit and pranced around the grounds at Lambeau Field dishing out some Wisconsin-themed gifts––slices of cheese––to fans in the crowd. Kelce was carrying a stack of cheese under his arm as he walked over to the sideline to deliver the cheese to the fans. After handing out a few slices, he gave the entire block of cheese to some excited fans, who proceeded to take bites straight off the block.
Kelce had a huge grin on his face as he spread Christmas cheer to the folks of Green Bay.
"I don't know. I hope they eat it, that's what I brought it for," Kelce said when Scott Van Pelt asked him if the fans were eating his gifted cheese.
Before cutting to commercial, the broadcast showed Kelce chomping into a big wheel of cheese while the rest of the crew could be seen watching in disbelief in the background.
Kelce, Van Pelt, and "Stanford Steve" Coughlin all got into the Christmas spirit earlier Monday, walking around Green Bay dressed as Santa Claus and a pair of elves. The vibes were high as they paraded around town in the snow.
Kelce's antics are becoming a mainstay before Monday night games, and he made the most of his first trip to Lambeau Field as a member of the media.