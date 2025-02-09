Jason Kelce Drops Brutal Line About Chiefs' Talent Ahead of Super Bowl
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce might have accidentally delivered a back-handed compliment at the expense of his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's, team.
As Jason complimented the Chiefs' ability to execute, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid prior to Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City and the Eagles, he also said the Chiefs "don't have the talent."
"Andy Reid and the offense are amazingly well coached," Jason said on ESPN. "Pat Mahomes has turned out to be the best quarterback they have in this generation. The other thing they have, they don't have the talent, but what they have is belief. Unwavering belief, and that is a dangerous thing to have. They have been put in situations, one-score games, playoff contention, Super Bowls so many times. And what fuels belief? Execution. They continue to execute when it matters most."
Throughout the Chiefs' dynasty under Reid, Mahomes, and Travis, the team has an incredible ability to win in almost any circumstance—no matter what opponent they are facing. It's a defining reason that Kansas City has won the last two Super Bowls, is on the verge of a three-peat, and has won nine straight postseason games.
The Chiefs have certainly defeated teams that were more talented than them during this time, but they do have talented players like Mahomes, Travis, defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive back Trent McDuffie, linebacker Nick Bolton, and offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, among others. Either way, it is still funny to hear Jason practically call his brother's team untalented, especially considering all that they have accomplished over the last seven years.