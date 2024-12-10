Jason Kelce Explains Why He Nicknamed His Wife Kylie 'Joe'
Kylie Kelce isn't a fan of pet names, especially Sweetie and Hun, but there's one nickname she's O.K. with her husband Jason Kelce calling her: Joe.
The couple appeared on the popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning on Tuesday and detailed how this random nickname even came about.
"I call her Joe because when she played field hockey [in college], she reminded me of like a baby kangaroo the way she was like squatted down, so I called her Joey. Then I narrowed it down to Joe," the former Philadelphia Eagles star said.
"That one's fine," his wife responded.
Kylie explained why she's so against traditional pet names like Sweetie and Hun—it's because these names have more of an aggressive and sharp tone added to them in Philadelphia specifically.
The Kelces have also expressed in the past that Kylie is referred to as "Princess Kyana," pronounced similarly to Princess Diana. The Kelces even auctioned off an Eagles jacket with this nickname on it last year.