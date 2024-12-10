SI

Jason Kelce Explains Why He Nicknamed His Wife Kylie 'Joe'

Kylie isn't the biggest fan of nicknames.

Madison Williams

Kylie and Jason Kelce speak on "Good Mythical Morning."
Kylie and Jason Kelce speak on "Good Mythical Morning." / Good Mythical Morning/Screengrab

Kylie Kelce isn't a fan of pet names, especially Sweetie and Hun, but there's one nickname she's O.K. with her husband Jason Kelce calling her: Joe.

The couple appeared on the popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning on Tuesday and detailed how this random nickname even came about.

"I call her Joe because when she played field hockey [in college], she reminded me of like a baby kangaroo the way she was like squatted down, so I called her Joey. Then I narrowed it down to Joe," the former Philadelphia Eagles star said.

"That one's fine," his wife responded.

Kylie explained why she's so against traditional pet names like Sweetie and Hun—it's because these names have more of an aggressive and sharp tone added to them in Philadelphia specifically.

The Kelces have also expressed in the past that Kylie is referred to as "Princess Kyana," pronounced similarly to Princess Diana. The Kelces even auctioned off an Eagles jacket with this nickname on it last year.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL