Jason Kelce Was Going Hard at Eagles' Tailgate Ahead of 'MNF' Clash vs. Falcons
Jason Kelce is back in Philadelphia for Monday Night Football and he was in rare form before the game kicked off.
Kelce was in town as part of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, but he spent the hours leading up to the game hanging out with Eagles fans and enjoying the pregame tailgate. Plenty of footage captured the retired six-time first-team All-Pro mingling with the fans he used to play in front of.
If that wasn't enough, he later donned a "South Philly tuxedo" and showed off some impressive dad-caliber dance moves.
Warning: Kelce dancing is something you won't be able to unsee.
Kelce retired after the 2023 season following a 13-year NFL career, spent entirely with the Eagles. He has since joined ESPN and taken his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights, to another level, signing a $100 million deal with Wondery.
The 36-year-old future Hall of Fame center is living the good life in retirement.