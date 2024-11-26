SI

Jason Kelce, 'Monday Night Countdown' Crew Help Ravens Fans With Heartwarming Gender Reveal

This was awesome.

Mike Kadlick

ESPN's Monday Night Countdown made these Ravens fans day.
ESPN's Monday Night Countdown made these Ravens fans day. / Screenshot via @ESPNNFL on X.
In this story:

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, you turn on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears.

Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium—a contest between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh—the Countdown crew was awarded the opportunity to help another family reveal the gender of their expected child.

"This just happened organically," revealed host Van Pelt. "...They have given us the reveal. They don't know what they're having. I've never been this nervous on television."

"This is awesome," said Kelce.

The crew then passed a note around before yelling the gender to the couple as they stood in the stands. Check it out:

"IT'S A BOY!" they exclaimed with their arms out wide. The couple was, understandably, thrilled.

"For everybody at home, literally this was not planned," said Spears. "They were standing there with a sign and they wanted us to do a gender reveal... and we did it!"

Awesome stuff.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL