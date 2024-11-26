Jason Kelce, 'Monday Night Countdown' Crew Help Ravens Fans With Heartwarming Gender Reveal
Just when you thought you'd seen it all, you turn on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears.
Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium—a contest between brothers Jim and John Harbaugh—the Countdown crew was awarded the opportunity to help another family reveal the gender of their expected child.
"This just happened organically," revealed host Van Pelt. "...They have given us the reveal. They don't know what they're having. I've never been this nervous on television."
"This is awesome," said Kelce.
The crew then passed a note around before yelling the gender to the couple as they stood in the stands. Check it out:
"IT'S A BOY!" they exclaimed with their arms out wide. The couple was, understandably, thrilled.
"For everybody at home, literally this was not planned," said Spears. "They were standing there with a sign and they wanted us to do a gender reveal... and we did it!"
Awesome stuff.