Jason Kelce Gets Very Personal About Being Naked in Locker Room
1. The NFLPA recently called on the league to move interviewers outside of the locker room. The organization cited the lack of privacy and dignity since the players are often undressed while the media is trying to get quotes from them.
Former Eagles star, and current ESPN NFL analyst, Jason Kelce shared his thoughts on the NFLPA’s request during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.
To say that Kelce was blunt would be a huge understatement.
“It is a little weird that people are in there, but I don’t mind," Kelce told his brother Travis. “I never minded it.”
Apparently, Kelce didn’t mind the media seeing him in all his glory despite some shortcomings.
“My d--- is low on the totem pole,” explained Kelce. “I’m not impressing anybody or doing anything. If you wanna look at it, go for it. Be my guest. It’s not gonna impress you.”
Travis then tried to come to his brother’s defense and explained that the size isn’t an issue when it comes to the body part working properly.
“It’s gonna make some babies, man,” said Travis. "That's what it's gonna do."
“It’s efficient. It gets the job done, especially making girls,” Jason said. “I don’t know. I never cared. I’ve never thought about it, and I’ve never noticed anybody staring at it.”
2. I absolutely LOVE the visual of a hitter standing at home plate and admiring a moon shot. We were graced with two of these Tuesday, courtesy of the Mets’ Jesse Winker and the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr.
3. If any broadcaster makes a Seinfeld reference during a game, I will post it. Here’s Fox’s Adam Amin during Tuesday’s Phillies-Mets game.
4. ESPN will put its latest hire to work on Thursday. Shams Charania will make his network debut tomorrow, appearing on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter and NBA Today.
Meanwhile, Puck’s John Ourand reports that ESPN is saving a nice chunk of cash with Charania replacing Adrian Wojnarowski as its NBA insider. According to Ourand, Woj was making $7 million per year, while Charania will make “at least half” of that.
5. If you read this column regularly, you know that I always say football coaches are the weirdest people on the planet and often cite examples of their bizarre behavior. Stepping up to the plate today is Minnesota coach, P.J. Fleck.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features two main guests.
First up is The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on all the latest sports media news. Topics covered include who ESPN was looking at to replace Wojnarowski as its top NBA insider prior to hiring Charania (episode recorded before the news); what ESPN will do about its top NBA booth featuring Mike Breen and Doris Burke after losing JJ Redick; how Tom Brady has done as an analyst after four games; how Cris Collinsworth’s new contract affects Greg Olsen; Tony Romo’s improvement; an old-fashion Twitter fight between reporters and much more.
Following Marchand, David Shoemaker from The Ringer joins the podcast to discuss Netflix’s Mr. McMahon, a six-part docuseries in which he was a producer and talking head. Shoemaker shares details on the making of the doc, how a bombshell lawsuit against Vince McMahon during production affected the documentary, what it was like for the makers to interview McMahon, the McMahon family dynamic and much more.
Following Shoemaker, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s conversation covers the MLB playoffs, NFL scheduling issues, Dana Carvey, Saturday Night Live, Sal’s knowledge of presidents and more.
