Jason Kelce Named One of 50 Biggest NFL Difference-Makers
The Athletic has released a list of 50 under-40 coaches, executives and personalities who "significantly impact the NFL and will continue to do so in the coming decades." The main face featured on the article's artwork and the first name mentioned in the text is Jason Kelce.
Also featured in the header and mentioned in the opening graph are Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Hurts' agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, but Kelce remains the true headliner right now, despite The Athletic's own criteria.
Media members who directly cover the NFL as broadcast, print, podcast or digital journalists were not considered, nor were active players. In the case of analysts, broadcast booths and personality-driven show hosts were considered.
Since Kelce covers the league as a broadcaster and podcaster, The Athletic obviously ignored that in favor of his work as a personality-driven show host for his work on They Call It Late Night. Even if they did identify him as specifically being from New Heights.
Only two other media members made the list in ESPN's Andrew Hawkins and Fox's Greg Olsen. Olsen is listed as an analyst while Hawkins is included for his role in co-founding a VR company.
Here's Kelce's write-up:
"After retiring from the NFL, the former Philadelphia Eagles center has turned into a media darling, serving as an analyst and late-night talk show host for ESPN, which signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract. Kelce, of course, still hosts the ever-popular "New Heights" podcast with brother, Travis. Regardless of platform, the colorful former lineman brings both insight and comedic relief and a wide array of unique wardrobe choices."
It doesn't get much more impactful.